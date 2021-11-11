HOT COCOA WITH AN OFFICER

Head Start Preschool Students invited members of the Alliance Police Department to enjoy hot cocoa and donuts with them on Monday, November 8.
The students wanted to thank the officers for protecting their community.
Officer Vera Chavez brought along his K9 partner Officer Zeus to meet the children.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today