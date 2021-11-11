 Skip to main content
HOT COCOA WITH AN OFFICER
Head Start Preschool Students invited members of the Alliance Police Department to enjoy hot cocoa and donuts with them on Monday, November 8.

The students wanted to thank the officers for protecting their community.

Officer Vera Chavez brought along his K9 partner Officer Zeus to meet the children.

