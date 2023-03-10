Hemingford Public Schools Culture and Climate Committee, Chaired by Kindergarten Teacher Ammie Frost hosted a Staff and School Board Recognition Dinner. The dinner was originally scheduled for December but had to be rescheduled due to the weather.

Among those recognized were Brenda Davies for 37 years of service to Hemingford Schools!

“The Culture and Climate Committee is to support student and staff morale within the school district,” said Frost. “With all the new changes this school year, we focused on improving relationships between all staff members.”

Other committee members are Danielle Roland, Janelle Huss, Jayme Clark, Joe Collins, Mandy Plog, Shari McClure, Millie Bulter, Bailey Swanson, and Misty Curtis.

“We felt that honoring and recognizing the employees and school board would help increase the positive environment among our school district. It’s important to take time to appreciate the staff for their hard work throughout the year,” said Frost.

Those who attended enjoyed an excellent meal at the Legion and Bobcat trivia was played for door prizes.

“I was really appreciative of the board for being willing to make the investment in our staff,” said HPS Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller. “The time and resources that they spent to show some appreciation really means a lot. I was so impressed with the turnout of our staff and I appreciated all the spouses that joined us as well. Teaching and coaching is a family effort. Whether they are coaching a game or practice or grading papers they can put in some long hours. There’s extra effort required from the other people of their home to help our staff do what they do. So it was nice that we could thank the spouses for their contributions to our school as well.”

Mrs. Butler was recognized for her award of Nebraska Art Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Clark was recognized for her nomination as Star-Herald Cross Country Coach of the Year, and Ms. Jespersen was recognized for recently finishing her second master’s degree.

Others recognized and their years at HPS:

25 years

Sue Benzel-26

Karla Mapes-25

Mandy Plog-25

20 years

Deb Campbell-24

Jennifer Gasseling-23

Pam Huddle-20

Pat Vogel-20

15 years

Kassy Broadway-18

Tabie Bryner-16

Joe Collins-15

Joei Cullan-16

Peter Gomez-15

April Hanson-15

Kerri Heusman-15

Liza Janssen-19

Gordan Karney-19

Suzanne Neefe-19

Brad Olson-19

Michelle Osmotherly-18

Dena Paris-17

Shawn Phillips-18

Tre Surbeck-19

Rozie Wax-17

10 years

Reyna Ansley-10

Jake Frost-12

Ammie Frost-12

Becky Hanley-10

Jennifer Lashley-13

Shari McClure-12

Jim Miles-11

Meagan Miles-13

Steve Morava-11

Betsy Sorensen-10

Hanna Walker-11

Natalie Wood-10

Taryn Wood-12

Shelly Wyland 11

5 years

Eric Arneson-7

Chad Bell-6

Milli Butler-5

Jayme Clark-7

Beth Dahl-8

Josh Dean-6

Whitney Dean-9

Scott Delsing-6

Stacy Dillard-5

Deb Hill-6

Jennifer Hinman-5

Michelle Hoxworth-8

Gina Jesperson-5

Michelle Kluver-6

Kristina Kramer-6

Morgan Kuhn-9

Lauren Morava-7

Kim O’Gorman-5

Danielle Roland-6

Ashley Talkington-5

Brennan Vogel -8

Under 5 years

Sarah Arneson-3

Tamara Bila-2

Melinda Cullan-4

Angela Eisenhart-2

Katie Failor-2

Kristy Hanks-2

Deb Henderson-4

Amy Honstein-3

Janelle Huss-3

Bridget Johnston-3

Sam Miller-2

David Minich-2

Denton Payne-2

Josh Redden-2

Heather Staudenmaier-4

Todd Westover-4

Matt Wood-3

1st Year

Connor Bila

Branson Bailey

Kevin Conley

Daniel Curtis

Misty Curtis

Catie Deines

Sam Gilkerson

Stephanie Glass

Travis Miller

Ann Payne

Julianne Payne

Bailey Swanson