The Hemingford Rural Fire Protection District was the recipient of a $20,000 grant courtesy of WESTCO and the CHS Seeds for Stewardship Grant Program. The funds will greatly support the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities and ensure the safety of the Hemingford community and surrounding area.

WESTCO was directly impacted by two fires in 2022 in which HRFPD assisted, including a large fire at WESTCO’s Alliance Tire Center in June and a fire at the New Alliance facility in September.

WESTCO President and CEO David Briggs said, “WESTCO is delighted to present this grant to the Hemingford Rural Fire Protection District. They play a crucial role in safeguarding our community, and we are happy to support their dedicated and selfless service. WESTCO extends its thanks to CHS and the Seeds for Stewardship Grant Program. By combining our resources, we are providing double the impact to our area and demonstrating the cooperative spirit.”

The CHS Seeds for Stewardship Grant Program is an initiative aimed at supporting rural communities and organizations across the nation. Through strategic partnerships and targeted grants, the program seeks to foster sustainable practices, improve safety, and promote social well-being.