Huge turnout for Hemingford Community VBS

Well over 100 children ranging from pre-K on up (ages nine and up helped the younger kids) gathered together Tuesday through Friday last week at the Hemingford Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School. The Hemingford VBS is a community wide event with members from all of the area churches coming together. They closed VBS during church services at the Hemingford Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6.
The children attending accepted the challenge to “armor up” and be strong by remaining with God in the fun medieval times themed event. The North Castle is hidden in a frozen land. The King’s valiant Knights are on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. But the armor isn’t what they think it is. Hemingford’s VBS 2021, Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor, invited children to be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power by exploring how we put on the armor of God. Kids took on the role of brave Knights and went on a different quest each day.
They discovered different pieces of protective armor at work in the lives of familiar Bible characters, and explore how that armor works in their own lives as they follow and serve God. Those pieces of protective armor included the Belt of Truth, the Breastplate of Justice, the Shoes of Peace, the Helmet of Salvation, and the Shield of Faith.
Different crafts were made each day to go along with the theme of the day: Truth, Justice, Peace, Salvation, and Faith. Snack time also coincided with the theme of the day.
Snack leader Ammie Frost had help from many parents and grandparents.
“Micki (Votruba) provided snacks for Tuesday and Wednesday, I provided Thursday and Friday, Jake (Frost) lead prayer one day, and Kelsey Ramos helped one of the days,” Frost said. “It totally takes a village to run VBS.”
On Friday, Rose Harvey (Brittany Sorensen’s mom) helped deliver the snack time prayer.
“Our story upstairs talked about how the disciples went in a boat far, far away from the shore,” said snack helper Harvey. “Jesus said don’t wait for me, I’ll meet you over there, don’t worry I’ll meet up with you. So the disciples got in a boat and started to sail across the Sea of Galilee.”
She instructed the children to find their blue frosting (water) and their big graham cracker (sea).
“Boys and girls spread your water on your cracker and put your frosting on their so it looks like the Sea of Galilee,” said Harvey. “Now find the little graham cracker and put it on the sea. Okay what do you know that lives in the water?”
“FISH!” the children yelled.
The children placed some goldfish crackers in the “water”.
“Now find one of your disciples (teddy bear crackers) and put them in the boat,” she said. “Who walked out on the water to meet them in the boat?”
“JESUS!” the children yelled.
“Take your Jesus (another teddy bear cracker) and have him walk on water,” she said. “He just finished feeding 5,000 people their fish and their bread so he’s tired but walking out to meet with his friends.”
“When the disciples were in the boat they saw this image walking out towards him and thought he was a ghost,” said Harvey. “Jesus told Peter, ‘It’s not a ghost it’s me, your friend, Jesus.’ Peter said, ‘Jesus, call out to me and I’ll walk to you.’ Peter got out of the boat and started to sink in the water. He called out to Jesus for help and Jesus reached down and pulled him up.”
“What this story tells us is that any time you can do just like Peter did and you can call out to Jesus and say ‘help’ and Jesus will reach down and help you,” Harvey said. “Now reach down and grab a ‘fish’ and gobble him up! Go ahead and eat your snack boys and girls.”