Huge turnout for Hemingford Community VBS

Well over 100 children ranging from pre-K on up (ages nine and up helped the younger kids) gathered together Tuesday through Friday last week at the Hemingford Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School. The Hemingford VBS is a community wide event with members from all of the area churches coming together. They closed VBS during church services at the Hemingford Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6.

The children attending accepted the challenge to “armor up” and be strong by remaining with God in the fun medieval times themed event. The North Castle is hidden in a frozen land. The King’s valiant Knights are on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. But the armor isn’t what they think it is. Hemingford’s VBS 2021, Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor, invited children to be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power by exploring how we put on the armor of God. Kids took on the role of brave Knights and went on a different quest each day.

They discovered different pieces of protective armor at work in the lives of familiar Bible characters, and explore how that armor works in their own lives as they follow and serve God. Those pieces of protective armor included the Belt of Truth, the Breastplate of Justice, the Shoes of Peace, the Helmet of Salvation, and the Shield of Faith.