HVFD celebrates another successful blood drive

“There are multiple reasons the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department hosts a Blood Drive quarterly but none is as heartwarming as the ability to support the community that supports us,” said Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department EMT Captain/Secretary Barb Keegan.

“Hosting the drive allows donors an opportunity not to travel to Scottsbluff for a donation and 53 donors walked through the doors to support the cause and give the gift of life.”

“The West Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) is most grateful to everyone that came in as there is a great need for O- and A- blood types. Forty-eight units of blood of blood were collected and returned to Scottsbluff for processing.”

“While there were no first time donors to this event; two were new to us in Hemingford so thank you to Elijah Cookston and Ellen Fester for stopping in to donate with us,” said Keegan. “The HVFD must apologize in advance as we only have the names of 48 of the remaining 51 people that came in. It is our intent to thank each individual before leaving the hall, we apologize to the three missing from the list – we will try to do better the next time.”

48 of the 51 that donated included:

Ed Adamson, Carolyn Annen, John Annen, Tamra Bila, Shad Bryner, Tabi Bryner, Jo Buchheit, Deb Campbell, Mike Cardona, Marie Cervantes, Jami Childers, Joei Cullan, Lori Dannar, Roger Davies, Matt Gasseling, Michaela Gasseling, Gary Gettert, Cassidy Harwood, Barbara Hennings, Matt Honstein, Rick Horstman, Barb Keegan, Jim Keegan, Emily Knote, Sara Knote, Wayne Knote, Marshall Lamont, Will Mahoney, Susan Morava, Andrew Mullen, Brad Olson, Dave Paris, Dena Paris, Brad Petersen, Rodney Planansky, Rod Prochazka, Vy Prochazka, Danny Sample, Martin Schumacher, Natasha Schumacher, Trish Schumacher, Ryan Schledewitz, Tanner Sorensen, Dave Timmens, Mary Wernke, Kami Wills, Kevin Wilson and Bruce Winten.

“Each of you were an integral part of making this drive a success,” said Keegan.

“It is always the goal of the HVFD and WNBC to make certain the donors are healthy prior to the donation and after the process, there were five deferrals for various reasons. While it can be very frustrating to be medically denied the opportunity to donate, there are other ways to assist in the Blood Drive.”

“Please feel free to contact any HVFD member for more information and we hope to see everyone back at the next Blood Drive on Wednesday, November 9. Thank you to everyone who took time away from their already busy schedules to donate, the HVFD appreciates your dedication.”