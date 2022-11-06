 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HVFD hosts last blood drive of 2022 on Wednesday

The final Blood Drive of 2022, in Hemingford, will be held Wednesday, November 9, from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m. Tabi Bryner, wife of Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shad Bryner, is prepped for donation during the first blood drive of 2022 with their children Eli and Adde close by. It’s always a family affair for the Bryners.

 Ledger file photo

The final Blood Drive of 2022, in Hemingford, will be held Wednesday, November 9, from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m. The Western Nebraska Blood Center will be at the Hemingford Fire Department during those times to collect blood to be used locally. To reserve a time for your donation, you may go to www.volunteersignup.org/MCTFM or contact a member of the HVFD for assistance. Walk-ins are welcome though one may have to wait in order to get those already scheduled through the system.

At our Blood Drive in August, we received just short of 50 units of blood in just under five hours. There will be the same amount of collection hours as there were the last time and the WNBC as well as the HVFD would like to be able to send back more than 50 units as there is a great need for blood in the area.

The HVFD will set up in the pre-COVID manner (so you may enter the west door) and Lori Dannar will be providing the canteen with breakfast burritos early and pulled pork later. Come in, donate a pint of blood and enjoy the conversations and good food all while saving lives.

