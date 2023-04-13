For those of you that remember Maxine Graham; she was always “taking care of her boys” and the majority of the time it was behind the scenes. Spouse Appreciation Night was held at the Hemingford Fire Department on April 5th to say thank you to our families for picking up the slack when the tones go off. Our spouses and significant others spend countless hours praying for our safety and are often left to finish tasks that were vacated on the spur of the moment. Many times they will be at the hall after the event is completed to help clean up and continue what Maxine did for years; take care of us. A special note of thanks goes to Pete Gomez and his staff for serving the meal and looking after our children; your care and kindness is appreciated.