HVFD Promotes Fire Prevention

“Close your eyes, notice how it’s dark? That’s how it might look if it was all smoky,” Frost said. “He’s going to be talking and it’s going to sound kind of weird. He’s down on the ground because the heat and smoke are up high.”

With the lights off, Henderson called out to the students to see where they were.

“We want you to know how important it is for you to answer if a firefighter is calling out for you,” said Frost. “Should you hide and be quiet?” he asked the students. “NO!” they answered.

“Yell out and be loud but stay low,” Frost said.

They were taught about Home Fire Escape Planning and Practice:

• Drawing a map of each level of the home, showing all doors and windows

• Going to each room and pointing to the two ways out

• Making sure someone will help children, older adults, and people with disabilities wake up and get out

• Teaching children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them

• Establishing a meeting place outside and away from the home where everyone can meet after exiting