HVFD teaches Hemingford about fire safety

This week, October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week. To celebrate and raise awareness of fire prevention and fire safety the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department visited with Hemingford Elementary students in grades Pre K through Third. The National Fire Protection Association is celebrating their 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention week this year. The campaign is to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

This year’s theme is: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said HVFD member Jake Frost. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”

HVFD wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

HVFD members Shad Bryner, Jake Frost, Cassidy Harwood, Marshall LaMont, and Mary Honstein met in the little gym at the school to discuss fire safety with the students.

Frost went over the importance of having a plan of escape if there would happen to be a fire in your home. He also quizzed the students on the importance of having not just one but two meeting places for your family to go in case of a fire.

“If there’s a fire what number do you call?” Frost asked.

“911!” the students yelled.

HVFD member Harwood put on a full firefighter suit and crawled around on the floor to teach the students what a firefighter would look like when they are trying to save them during a fire.

The individual classes then took turns checking out three of the rigs: pumper 432, 443 tanker and 420 grass rig.

The students crawled through the big engine and sat in every seat before they were shown some of the equipment; the finally for the day was spraying the big hose on the rural fire truck, a fun experience for all of the students.

Teaching the students the importance of fire prevention is one of the highlights of being a member of the HVFD. Each year students thank the fire fighters with hand drawn cards or pictures. Those cards and/or pictures then decorate the fire hall.

Since January 1, 2022 the HVFD has answered: 29 fires, 102 rescue, and 9 community activities. They have attended 19 meetings, trainings or drills.

The HVFD’s roster is currently sitting at a full squad of 30 members with a couple on the waiting list. The current members in alphabetical order are Shad Bryner, Robbie Buchheit, Jake Frost, Jordan Glendy, Jim Grumbles, Cassidy Harwood, Bobby Henderson, Mary Honstein, Mike Honstein, Ryan Hunter, Jess Huss, Kyle Kaman, Barb Keegan, Jim Keegan, Taylor Keegan, Mark Klemke, Kyle Kumpf, Tim Kumpf, Marshall LaMont, Jim Miles, Samantha Miller, Marly Pehoviack, Robert Planansky, Jodine Sorensen, Lyle Staudenmaier, Mark Swanson, Jameson Wood, Randy Wood and Ron Wood.