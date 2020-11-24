Hemingford Kindergarten Students from Mrs. Ammie Frost and Mrs. Kerri Heusman’s classrooms were asked what they were thankful for.
MRS. FROST’S KINDERGARTEN CLASS:
I’m thankful for family………James Sherlock
I’m thankful for food………..Rosie Herceg
I’m thankful for squirrels & raccoons….Aleah Monroy
I’m thankful for Grandma & Grandpa….Kinsley Furman
I’m thankful for nature….Lucy Cullan
I’m thankful for my dad….Mary Ann Helmink
I’m thankful for Dad and Mom….Chloe Henderson
I’m thankful for my class….Archer Niemeir
I’m thankful for friends & the stuff I have….Kymberlee Ansley
I’m thankful for my mom…Gracie Roth
I’m thankful for pizza….Huck Long
I’m thankful for family….Paislee Thompson
I’m thankful for my mom….Olivia Harwood
I’m thankful for family….Jed Rodriguez
I’m thankful for food….Ty Foster
I’m thankful for family….Sage Dillard
I’m thankful for family….Audie Glodowski
MRS. HEUSMAN’S KINDERGARTEN CLASS:
I am thankful for my dog Millie.-Matthew
I am thankful for my family.-Makenzi
I am thankful for my mom when she helps me with my bath.-Bryley
I am thankful for my dog.-Rhett
I am thankful for my rock that my grandma gave me.-TJ
I am thankful for gifts.-Preston
I am thankful for my unicorn stuff.-Autumn
I am thankful for my dog.-Zayden
I am thankful for my dog Charlie.-Santiago
I am thankful for my family.-Lyla
I am thankful for my family.-Everett
I am thankful for Scrappy, my dog.-Eli
I am thankful for my family.-Harper
I am thankful for my cat.-Carolyne
Absent Craig and Nicholas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!