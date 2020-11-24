 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I AM THANKFUL FOR…
0 comments

I AM THANKFUL FOR…

  • 0
I AM THANKFUL FOR…

Hemingford Kindergarten Students from Mrs. Ammie Frost and Mrs. Kerri Heusman’s classrooms were asked what they were thankful for.

Front row from left to right: Paislee Thompson, Sage Dillard, Bryley Cotant, Jed Rodriguez, Craig Butler, Rhett Christianson, Preston O'Gorman, Lyla Cullan, Olivia Rutkowski.

Second row: Mrs. Ammie Frost, Audie Glodowski, Matthew Mahony, Carolyne Roland, TJ Gasseling, Makenzi Krebs.

Third row: Lucy Cullan, Nicolas Armenta, Huckleberry Long, MaryAnn Helmink, Gracie Roth, Zayden Eisenhart, Kymberlee Ansley, Harper Sorensen, Olivia Harwood, Santiago Gonzalez.

Back row: Chloe Henderson, Archer Niemeier, Aleah Monroy, James Sherlock, Ty Foster, Autumn Jackson, Everett Vogel, Eli Jacobo, Mrs. Kerri Heusman.

 Kay Bakkehaug

Hemingford Kindergarten Students from Mrs. Ammie Frost and Mrs. Kerri Heusman’s classrooms were asked what they were thankful for.

MRS. FROST’S KINDERGARTEN CLASS: 

I’m thankful for family………James Sherlock

I’m thankful for food………..Rosie Herceg

I’m thankful for squirrels & raccoons….Aleah Monroy

I’m thankful for Grandma & Grandpa….Kinsley Furman

I’m thankful for nature….Lucy Cullan

I’m thankful for my dad….Mary Ann Helmink

I’m thankful for Dad and Mom….Chloe Henderson

I’m thankful for my class….Archer Niemeir

I’m thankful for friends & the stuff I have….Kymberlee Ansley

I’m thankful for my mom…Gracie Roth

I’m thankful for pizza….Huck Long

I’m thankful for family….Paislee Thompson

I’m thankful for my mom….Olivia Harwood

I’m thankful for family….Jed Rodriguez

I’m thankful for food….Ty Foster

I’m thankful for family….Sage Dillard

I’m thankful for family….Audie Glodowski

 

MRS. HEUSMAN’S KINDERGARTEN CLASS:

I am thankful for my dog Millie.-Matthew

I am thankful for my family.-Makenzi

I am thankful for my mom when she helps me with my bath.-Bryley

I am thankful for my dog.-Rhett

I am thankful for my rock that my grandma gave me.-TJ

I am thankful for gifts.-Preston

I am thankful for my unicorn stuff.-Autumn

I am thankful for my dog.-Zayden

I am thankful for my dog Charlie.-Santiago

I am thankful for my family.-Lyla

I am thankful for my family.-Everett

I am thankful for Scrappy, my dog.-Eli

I am thankful for my family.-Harper

I am thankful for my cat.-Carolyne

Absent Craig and Nicholas.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Alliance notes Thanksgiving closures

  • Updated

ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. This closure in…

+4
4 candidates, 3 seats
News

4 candidates, 3 seats

  • Updated

Three incumbents and one challenger are on the ticket for Hemingford Village Board. The five-member board has three seats up for election and …

HVFD put out numerous spot fires
News

HVFD put out numerous spot fires

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department battled a grass fire on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 2nd between CR 82 and CR 86 on Dodge Road (HWY …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News