Inmate Death at TRC

George Smith, age 69, died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Reception and Treatment Center. He started his sentence June 21, 2021. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grandy jury will conduct an investigation.

On May 6, 2021, a Box Butte County District Court Jury convicted Smith following a two-day trial.

Smith used a knife to kill Steven Oliver of Alliance on June 19, 2020, in the 1000 block of Toluca Avenue.

Following Smith’s sentencing, he appealed his conviction. The Nebraska Court of Appeals upheld Smith’s conviction on March 18, 2022.