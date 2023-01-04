 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate Death at TRC

  • 0

George Smith, age 69, died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Reception and Treatment Center. He started his sentence June 21, 2021. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grandy jury will conduct an investigation.

On May 6, 2021, a Box Butte County District Court Jury convicted Smith following a two-day trial.

Smith used a knife to kill Steven Oliver of Alliance on June 19, 2020, in the 1000 block of Toluca Avenue.

Following Smith’s sentencing, he appealed his conviction. The Nebraska Court of Appeals upheld Smith’s conviction on March 18, 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

The Hemingford Holiday Play has been a staple in the community since 2007. This year the cast put on two plays, “Elf the Musical Jr.” and “A C…

New walkway built

New walkway built

Many of you may have noticed a new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those…

Steve Erdman: National Motto

Steve Erdman: National Motto

One of the bills that I will introduce next year is a bill to put posters displaying our national motto, “In God We Trust” in all of Nebraska’…

Village Trustees take Oath

Village Trustees take Oath

Reorganization of the Village Board of Trustees was conducted during the December meeting on Tuesday, December 27 along with newly elected boa…

Remember When...

Remember When...

Remember When... New Years Eve meant getting to stay up late to ring the new year in?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News