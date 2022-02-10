 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joel Baker named to Fall 2021 honors list
Joel Baker named to Fall 2021 honors list

Joel Baker, from Alliance was one of 251 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska's honors list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.

