Joel Baker named to Fall 2021 honors list

On the evening of Wednesday, January 26 the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees conducted a town hall meeting to discuss the Hemingford Po…
7th and 8th Grade Hemingford Students participated in the Box Butte County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 26 in Alliance.
What started out as an unrelenting year for Hemingford resident, Tiffany Henderson, resulted in one of the most transformational times in her life.
Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE) co-sponsored the fifth annual Best of the West Business Invitation…
On Saturday January 29, Hemingford residents didn’t disappoint at the recent fundraiser for the Splash Pad. “We are still working hard on the …
Though the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department missed National Blood Donor Month by nine days, they will be hosting the first mobile Blood Dr…
Congratulations to the January winners of the Bobcat Pride Awards. These awards are based on teacher nominations to recognize students who hav…
Sophie Hruby is an 8th grader at the Hemingford school and she has chosen to devote her time out of school to horses and rodeo. When the weste…
This week marked the official start of tax season. Unfortunately, tax filers everywhere can expect a frustrating process and potential lengthy…
