Joel Baker named to Fall 2021 honors list
Joel Baker, from Alliance was one of 251 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska's honors list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.

