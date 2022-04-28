Juniors Bryner, Lawrence selected for the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhuskers Girls State

The American Legion Post 9 Auxiliary is proud to announce that Hemingford High School students Catherine Bryner and Arielle Lawrence have been selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhuskers Girls State at the campus of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln on June 5 through 11.

Girls State began as one and two day sessions in the late 1930s. In 1939 Girls State was altered to make it a week-long government education program. Since 1948 it has been a regular part of the Auxiliary’s Americanism curriculum.

The program is funded by the American Legion Auxiliary with some additional support coming from other civic and non-profit organizations. Little or no expense is required of the delegates and her family.

Bryner and Lawrence, both HHS juniors, will be among the approximately 25,000 young women participate in Girls State sessions across the nation. They will have the opportunity to study local, county, and state government. The girls do this by setting up their own miniature city, county, and state governments and administer them according to the rules and procedures set by Nebraska’s laws.

After arriving at Cornhusker Girls State, the participants, or citizens as they are called, get divided into eight towns named after the Presidents of the United States. The citizens are also divided into two political parties: the Federalists and the Nationalists. These parties do not reflect the two major political parties in today’s system of government. The parties allow citizens to gain knowledge of how a two-party system operates.

Girls State citizens participate in these mock political parties and elections are held to fill city, county, and state positions. Other activities include legislative sessions, campaigning, party rallies, mock trials, and debating. The citizens also receive instruction in Parliamentary Procedure.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” said Lawrence. “I plan to run for governor and I’m looking forward to the campaign process. Learning about the different offices will be fun too,”

Lawrence plans to go with a Little Mermaid theme to go along with her name and will hand out Swedish Fish candies to try to gain votes.

Bryner said she wanted to hear about the different roles in government but is thinking about running for a city council seat.

Both are excited to be a part of the event and are looking forward to representing Hemingford.

From the event, two outstanding students, known as “senators” are selected from each of the 50 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at the Auxiliary Girls Nation held at Washington D.C. in July.

