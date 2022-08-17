KAB: Green Acres

“Yell at them,” KAB Executive Director Kathy Worley told me as we paused to watch two women perusing lick tubs. Driving by with a packed pickup on curbside day, she wanted to make sure it was clear they could take as many as they wanted. I paused, not liking to holler at people (I don’t often honk a horn for that matter), and we just parked in the alley and walked over. One of the ladies, Angie Conley, said they were looking for 10 to protect young trees. We helped gather intact black tubs while talking about how the repurposed containers would enhance a multi-year tree planting effort.

About a week later, I stopped by the home of Angie and Kevin Conley on the edge of Alliance. Tree rows planted by the previous owners in 1984 mostly seclude the house and outbuildings from drivers passing by. Some of the 65 trees planted since the family moved in on Oct. 12, 2020, were evident as I parked. Angie described how they have changed the six acres’ appearance in less than two years.

Knowing the property well beforehand has been an asset as they bought the acreage from Pam and Larry Schnell, in-laws of Angie’s sister. Now, at the height of a second growing season, lawn, gardens, trees and poultry give the place a new look.

Removing old trees has gone hand-in-hand with introducing a range of young varieties. To date, Angie said, they have hauled 27 trailers worth of trunks and branches to the landfill. “I’m thankful to take them for free,” she said.

While seeing what grew here before, Angie has spent hours researching what species to add. She looked for trees that could grow in Zones 3 and 4, expecting the choices to be more than hardy enough for this area (Zone 5), such as Canadian hemlock. Ponderosa pine, blue spruce, false cyprus, aspen, weeping willow and a red leaf maple have all found a place. Three apple trees join one already on the property. This April, 15 quick-growing skyrocket poplar trees will be coming from the Upper White Niobrara NRD. Instead of a catalog or website, they saw the poplars growing in a man’s yard on the way to Scottsbluff. Angie’s daughter accessed public records to find the owner’s name and asked him what they were.

A total of 25 lick tubs from KAB has supplemented what Angie has gotten from her son-in-law’s ranch. In addition to reusing the feed containers to shelter trees, her husband repurposed a 300-gallon chemical tote to drive around and water a couple times a week.

Six raised-bed gardens have demanded a bit more time. Drip irrigation serves the plants where Angie has done her best to utilize space. Pumpkins grown under corn, cucumbers climb trellises. She said her grandkids love pumpkins and she hopes to host children from Head Start (where her husband works) to pick their own before Halloween. Lately, she has met her mom for “canning days.”

Gardens offer a hands-on opportunity to connect with the environment. Angie starts plants in her greenhouse in January or February with heat mats and a heater if it’s “really cold.” She hopes to have a bigger greenhouse in the future. Other plans are to set up four more raised beds and start a big blueberry/raspberry patch next summer.

Moving to the country has reduced food waste. Angie feeds her poultry all their scraps and maintains a compost pile. Clippings go to the tree rows. The flock started with two chickens and has grown to 38 in addition to 11 ducks.

Angie also loves to watch the geese fly over and see other wildlife: pheasants, “tons of rabbits and a couple deer the other day,” and sunrises and sunsets.

The Conleys have been conservation-minded while adding trees and gardens. “Have to think about the time to weed and water,” Angie said. “How much time do you have and how much do you have to spend . . . haven’t reached that limit yet.”