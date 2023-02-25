Author’s Note: This is the second in a series featuring people from our list of well over 100 curbside recyclers.

Earl and Patricia Jones

Earl is a former Alliance city councilman and continues to serve as a volunteer firefighter. Patricia was the adult services librarian and works to educate the community as part of her role on the Alliance Community Task Force. The couple moved here in 1977 and were both with Alliance Public Schools for 30-plus years.

Q: How long have you been on curbside, and why did you sign up?

At least three years. Patricia: We weren’t one of the very first signups, but were that first year. Earl: (We started because there are) a couple less things to do. No sorting. Even if we miss (a pickup day), we still have the bag we can take down and switch out. Makes a big difference.

Q: What do you recycle?

Milk crate of papers; milk cartons, cereal boxes, tin cans and glass, some aluminum cans. Earl: A little of everything. Usually, we take cardboard to the center. And of course plastics, we do refillable water bottles.

Q: How has this service influenced your opinion of recycling?

Patricia: Made it a lot easier. As a result, we recycle things we might have trashed before.

Q: Newest thing you’ve added to the bag?

Earl: Mostly (Hefty orange bag) plastics. The fact you (KAB) recycle electronics so cheaply makes a difference.

Q: Why do you feel it is important to recycle?

Earl: Because we got to develop markets for these things – it’s easier if there’s a constant supply. You can contract with somebody to supply something. I read an article that said 80 percent of all the aluminum ever produced is still in use.

Q: Other “green” practices at your home?

The couple cycles and walks often – for enjoyment, exercise and transportation, picking up litter while taking the dogs along. They are also mindful of energy-saving measures at a home made more efficient by shade trees and front and back porches added since moving in 40 years ago. Patricia: We compost food waste. Earl: The front lawn is buffalo grass and clover, (which) fixes nitrogen. Put flowers in – a lot less to maintain than grass. Patricia: A lot are native perennials (that attract) birds and bees, including a family of bumble bees.

Q: Future plans to reduce-reuse-recycle?

Patricia: We have talked about doing some solar and a greenhouse.