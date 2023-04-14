Snow and lows in the teens have still been a reality lately. Spring has yet to “pop” – when flowers bloom, tree buds let loose leaves and grass grows. All that color and renewal also draws a contrast to dirt and trash left in our communities. Now is a great time to help during Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup (GAC).

Billed by the organization as the largest community improvement program of its kind in the nation, GAC began March 21 and goes through June 22. Keep Nebraska Beautiful encourages communities to plan and participate in a range of events, and lists examples on its website:

Litter, park, and roadway cleanupsClothing collectionsReduce, reuse and recycle activitiesTree and flower plantingsBeautification projects

In the past, Keep Alliance Beautiful has promoted a community-wide cleanup day. This spring, we want volunteers, whether individuals, families or groups, to choose the right day for their project. Stop by our office at the city of Alliance Municipal Building (northeast entrance to the lower level) 324 Laramie Ave. or call 308-762-1729 for information. KAB will supply trash bags, gloves and grabbers. Participants can fill out and return Great American Cleanup Results Reports after completing their event to be officially part of the program. Logging volunteer hours also benefits KAB as we apply for grant funding.

There is no shortage of places in Alliance, Hemingford and Box Butte County that could benefit from a cleanup. The GAC may be the catalyst your organization needs to pitch in for the first time. A successful initial attempt could become an annual event. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program is a prime example of the difference a committed group can make over the years. There are a number of two-mile stretches available locally. Safety is an important consideration. Enough manpower is also essential.

For me, the majority of the cleanups I have been part of over the years have been through Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts or church groups. Scheduling during the GAC has often been a goal though we mainly try for the best time. I like to focus on areas that may not have seen much attention in a while, yet are well-used by the public. The road from Hemingford north to Box Butte Reservoir and Kansas Street were good examples of routes that really needed it the last time our group picked up there.

According to studies detailed at Keep America Beautiful events, litter is often less than three or four inches across, yet it does not take much to ruin the atmosphere of an area. What strikes me is that littering is a choice. Items do accidentally blow out of vehicles, of course. But, for the most part, people choose to throw trash out of car windows or drop it as they walk with no regard to how it affects the landscape. Yet, I maintain litter bugs are in the minority. People who take the time to clean up after them are also a small percentage of the population. The rest belong in the middle – they may not litter on purpose though do not devote hours to ridding their communities of wayward trash. Take part in a GAC event and set an example. We all appreciate clean streets, highways and parks. Your hard work may make people think twice when they would have tossed a fast food sack or inspire a friend to organize a cleanup of their own.