Keep Alliance Beautiful: Chasing A Million

Improvement should always be a goal. To hit 500 tons in a year a few factors may come into play. There are people who faithfully recycle certain items, such as plastic bottles or corrugated cardboard, yet do not bring office paper or glass to the KAB trailers, for example. Regular recyclers should consider if there is anything else they can save from the landfill. The greatest potential comes from the portion of the local population that does not recycle at all. I hope more than a few households will look at the practice from an economic and environmental point of view and start small. Other increases may come from residents who lack recycling services in nearby communities and now utilize KAB. We have also seen growth as new materials are added, such as plastics in the Hefty Energy Bag category.

Materials tracked in the KAB recycling volumes fall into 15 types as well as a column for “other.” Cardboard, milk jugs, office paper, aluminum cans and paperboard were the only things, as of Sept. 30 this year, that earned money to help pay for operating the recycling center. Grants and other funding sources, including the city of Alliance, make up the difference. Cardboard is also handled most by KAB with 265,609 pounds baled in the first three quarters of 2020. At the end of September that paid $42 a ton.