Class is back in session today following Christmas break and a snowy December.

In September, both principals shared their enrollment figures for Hemingford Public Schools.

HES Enrollment

PreSchool

Kindergarten

1st Grade

2nd Grade

3rd Grade

4th Grade

5th Grade

6th Grade

Total

17 (0)

22 (0)

24 (0)

37 (0)

26 (0)

32 (-1)

38 (1)

24 (0)

220 (0)

HHS Enrollment

7th Grade

8th Grade

9th Grade

10th Grade

11th Grade

12th Grade

Total

26

29 (+1)

34 (+1)

27 (+2)

22

34 (+1)

172 (+5)

With a new superintendent and a new high school principal, this year the staff have been focused on keeping the public better informed about things happening with the school. One step to that is by keeping staff and the general public up-to-date through Facebook and Twitter on the Hemingford Public Schools pages.

Hemingford Public Schools have enrolled in a program called Class Intercom. As the only social media management platform created specifically for educational use, Class Intercom is the smartest, simplest way to manage social media profiles for a single school or an entire district. Across the country, educators, administrators and students are using Class Intercom to create, schedule, moderate, publish, monitor, and archive great social media—all in one place.

“Anybody that I have an email for can make a post for either of our social media pages then I’ll go in and make sure it’s school appropriate and approve it,” said Mandy Plog.

“One thing that I really like about it is when Mr. Ningen left he was the only one running our Facebook page. When he left Mr. Kluver, Mr. Arneson, Mr. Isom and myself were the ones putting content on our page. Because they weren’t as active with posting events it ended up being mostly things that I would post so mostly things that either my kids were in or events that I happened to be at. So this new program makes the content so much more broad and paints a much bigger picture of our school.”

“We want to make sure we don’t miss an opportunity to recognize the great things that our kids are doing everyday,” said Hemingford Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller. “It seems to be going very well so far this year and we hope to continue to grow it.”

“Dr. Miller is the one that knew about it and got us set up with an account,” said Plog. “One thing that we have talked about but we haven’t done yet is asking more community members to be a part of it. Then we would get an even bigger view. Like our youth sport coordinators or youth group administrators.”

“Hopefully soon we will be getting students involved also,” she said. “Opening it up for students to post on to get the students point of view of events or things going on will be so fun. The nice thing about it is that it opens us up to no liability because nothing can be posted without an approval from an administrator. So for me it’s a win/win situation.”

Contact Mandy Plog at mplog@gubn.org if you are interested in posting to the Hemingford Public Schools social media to help keep the community, staff, and students better informed.