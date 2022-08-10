 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimber Romick memorial goat roping set for Saturday

Romick Memorial Goat Roping

Kimber Romick

Alliance FFA will the hosting a Goat Roping competition as a memorial for Kimber Romick on Saturday, Aug. 13 on the midway at the Box Butte County Fair. Entries open at 2:30 p.m. with roping starting at the conclusion of the 4H/FFA Livestock Sale.

$10 per team – 3 head – progressive on 1. Cash only.

Proceeds will be used to establish the Kimber Romick Memorial Scholarship.

Kimber Romick, the daughter of Chris and Leslie (Trout) Romick, passed away at the age of 16 on Thursday, Oct. 7, from injuries received in a car accident near Alliance.

She was a junior at Alliance High School and an FFA officer and state qualifier in livestock judging. She was very fond of animals and enjoyed showing 4H goats.

