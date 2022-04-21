Kindergarten class of 2034 to plant trees with time capsules for Arbor Day

The Class of 2034 will plant time capsules along with trees at the Fair Grounds on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

The trees that will be planted are from GenPro to replace those that had to be removed when the solar array was installed. This event had been postponed two years due to COVID-19.

The two kindergarten classes at Hemingford Elementary School will get to plant five trees. Each child will get an Arbor Day tree planting shirt. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a coloring contest.

The Village crew has been making time capsules for the class to plant along with the trees. Their senior year, they will be able to dig them up and read the messages their parents wrote them along with all of the things they decide to put in them.

Kindergarten Teacher Ammie Frost commented, “This is a great group of kids to be able to do this with! We are asking each family to write letters to their child, some fun activities that we will be working on in the classroom to include in the time capsule. Some students understand what we are capturing, others are just going with the flow. As teachers, we are excited for them to be able to plant trees and years from now get to open it!”

The Village is also planning a tree lottery drawing for the residents of Hemingford. Twenty trees will be raffled. Residents can enter at the Village Office through April 27. Winners will be announced and notified on the Village Facebook page on April 28 at 1 p.m. The winners will be responsible for planting their tree.

Arbor Day was officially proclaimed in 1874 by Nebraska Governor, Robert Furnas. In 1885, it was named a legal state holiday in Nebraska. The idea was first proposed by J. Sterling Morton at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture. Morton advocated for individuals and civic groups to plant trees. Once he became secretary of the Nebraska Territory, he was able to further spread his message of the value of trees.

As pioneers started moving into the Nebraska Territory, the lack of trees was greatly noticed by those who had left their lush homes behind. Not only did pioneers miss trees, they were also left without the many benefits that trees provide such as windbreaks, keeping soil in place, fuel, building materials, and shade from the hot sun.

By 1920 more than 45 states and territories celebrated Arbor Day.

Village Manager, Barb Straub, is excited for this event to take place and to do it on a day that is Nebraska related.

The public is invited to watch the kids plant the trees.