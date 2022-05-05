Kindergarten classes plant trees for Arbor Day

The Hemingford Kindergarten Classes of Ammie Frost and Kerri Heusman planted filled time capsules that were placed in the ground next to trees that they planted for each of the classrooms at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds. The two trees were part of the 25 trees donated to the Village of Hemingford from GenPro to replace the trees that were removed to make room for the solar array in the fall of 2019. The tree donations were delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

In addition to the two trees planted by the kindergarten classes there were three more planted at the fairgrounds on Sunday, May 1 by Ag Society Board Member Jake Frost.

The kindergarten students were all given an Arbor Day tree planting shirt from the Village of Hemingford along with shovels so that they could help fill the holes.

The tree planting celebration was set for Arbor Day which was Friday, April 29 but just before the classes were set to walk over to the fairgrounds a much needed rainstorm hit so the celebration was moved to the Red Zone. The time capsules were filled and the coloring contest winners for the event were announced.

Winners of the coloring contest:

Mrs. Heusman Class:

Slade Harris, Quinn Dannar, Liam Broadway

Mrs. Frost Class:

Addie Hernandez, Miah Lopez, Carter Henderson

Each winner was given a goodie bag.

On Tuesday, May 3 the classes were able to walk over to where the trees were planted to check things out. Their time capsules were placed in the holes next to the trees and topped with a metal sign so that they could be easily located with a metal detector and dug up when the classes graduate in 2034. The time capsules include letters from their parents along with a few other things that each student decided to include.

The other 20 trees that were donated to the Village were raffled off to residents of Hemingford that entered in the tree lottery drawing. Those winners were announced on Facebook and the trees were collected on Friday afternoon.

Those winners were:

Linda Petersen- Autumn Brilliance

Amy Honstien- Autumn Brilliance

Russ Frahm- Autumn Brilliance

Kami Wills- Autumn Brilliance

Jane Kuhn- Catalpa

Kimberly Wills- Catalpa

Nancy Swanson- Catalpa

Linda Luce- Lanceleaf Cottonwood

Cheryl Kaman- Lanceleaf Cottonwood

Tina Frahm- Lanceleaf Cottonwood

Mary Honstien- Lanceleaf Cottonwood

Deb Henderson- Lanceleaf Cottonwood

Lori Dannar- Canada Red Cherry

Sue Hennings- Canada Red Cherry

Travis Broadway- Canada Red Cherry

Rikki Hunter- Canada Red Cherry

JD Sutphen- Canada Red Cherry

Jennifer Lashley- Canada Red Cherry

Margaret Hartman- Canada Red Cherry

Joe Kaup- Canada Red Cherry

