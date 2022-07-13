Large crowd turns out for 43rd Army Band performance Friday

A large crowd congregated on the lawn outside the Dawes County Courthouse Friday evening to hear the Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band. The members of the 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard performed a variety of genres from decades of music at the gazebo.

The concert began at 7 p.m. with music highlighting our nation’s independence as well as popular music from multiple genres.

Commanding Chief Warrant Office 2 Paul Kenney told the Star-Herald how the concert tour is an opportunity for the public to enjoy a professional military band performance.

“Because we are a part of the Nebraska National Guard, we have this very neat opportunity and duty and honor to serve the citizens of Nebraska by getting out in the communities and perform for those community members, service members and everyone really,” Kenney said.

Fur Trade Days has returned to offering a variety of public events after the pandemic, something Chadron resident Gary Bieganski said is an opportunity for the community.

“I think this is an opportunity for Chadron to really shine at Fur Trade Days,” Bieganski said. “Now that we’re in a different situation with COVID, it’s really great to see so many of the activities ongoing again and for all of the people to come out and support them. We’ve got a great group of people here – a big crowd. One of the biggest I’ve seen here this evening.”

He also appreciated that the army band performed in multiple Panhandle communities, so he was able to attend.

“I’m really pleased that they were able to come,” he said. “They were over at Fort Robinson for the Fourth of July and I wasn’t able to get the time to see them then, so I wanted to make a special effort to see them this evening.”

As a military brat, Bieganski said he enjoyed hearing some of the older music, particularly when the band started the concert performing the theme song from “Hawaii Five-O.”

“Representing the military, I believe music is important to them also in a variety of areas,” he said. “I really like some of their older music because it’s from when I was growing up.”

Fur Trade Days festivities also attracted people from outside of the country, including Stephen Cole and Sissel Heiberg of London, England.

Heiberg is originally from Scandinavia and said their trip to the states happened to coincide with Fur Trade Days.

“This whole weekend is just so full of life,” she said. “It’s such a great event.”

They decided to visit smaller communities to experience America, saying the vibe was great.

“It’s just a lovely way, for me, to see America and what’s going on outside of big cities and get a real feel of the country.”

The concert ran for 90 minutes and celebrated citizens in the audience who served our country by asking them to stand.