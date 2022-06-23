Large turnout for Band on the Butte

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce hosted the summer concert event, Band on the Butte on Friday, June 17.

“Thank you to everyone that came out,” said Hemingford Chamber President Marcie Thomas. “We had a bigger crowd than last year so that’s great.”

She announced that the Chamber will be hosting the event next year also with a different headlining act to bring a new band to town.

“Thank you to Chris Thomas and Shane Spencer for not only watching the gates but also setting up the event and taking it down.”

The event brought in over $250 from free will donations. Those funds will be put towards the purchase of new prep tables at the Diorama Food Booth.

Thomas will be heading up the food booth during the Box Butte County Fair this year again.

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to folks in Box Butte County for assistance.

The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth at the Fair. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue we have to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:

1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.

2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Wednesday through Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

If you are able to help out by volunteering a few hours on one of those days, please call Lacy Covey at Valor.

“This is the only fundraiser we have for the Diorama,” said Thomas. “There is a lot that goes into upkeep and maintenance of it for us to enjoy it every Christmas season.”

Consider eating at the Diorama Food Booth when you’re enjoying the Fair. Something new to the food booth this year is that they will be open after the evening shows.

“We’ll have pretty much the same menu as last year but we are looking at adding polish dogs from Table Top Meats,” said Thomas. “We went through over 110 pounds of donated hamburger last year for the sloppy nachos alone.”

“Come by to enjoy coffee and pie,” she said.

Thank you in advance for your help on this important community project.

