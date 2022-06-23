 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Large turnout for Band on the Butte

  • 0
Large turnout for Band on the Butte

The dance floor was hoppin’ during Band on the Butte in Hemingford on Friday, June 17 as Blue Street played on stage.

 Kay Bakkehaug

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce hosted the summer concert event, Band on the Butte on Friday, June 17.

“Thank you to everyone that came out,” said Hemingford Chamber President Marcie Thomas. “We had a bigger crowd than last year so that’s great.”

She announced that the Chamber will be hosting the event next year also with a different headlining act to bring a new band to town.

“Thank you to Chris Thomas and Shane Spencer for not only watching the gates but also setting up the event and taking it down.”

The event brought in over $250 from free will donations. Those funds will be put towards the purchase of new prep tables at the Diorama Food Booth.

Thomas will be heading up the food booth during the Box Butte County Fair this year again.

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to folks in Box Butte County for assistance.

The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth at the Fair. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue we have to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:

People are also reading…

1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.

2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Wednesday through Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

If you are able to help out by volunteering a few hours on one of those days, please call Lacy Covey at Valor.

“This is the only fundraiser we have for the Diorama,” said Thomas. “There is a lot that goes into upkeep and maintenance of it for us to enjoy it every Christmas season.”

Consider eating at the Diorama Food Booth when you’re enjoying the Fair. Something new to the food booth this year is that they will be open after the evening shows.

“We’ll have pretty much the same menu as last year but we are looking at adding polish dogs from Table Top Meats,” said Thomas. “We went through over 110 pounds of donated hamburger last year for the sloppy nachos alone.”

“Come by to enjoy coffee and pie,” she said.

Thank you in advance for your help on this important community project.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30th Wedding Anniversary

30th Wedding Anniversary

JD and Jodi Sutphen celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 20. The couple got married on a Saturday in 1992 at the Alliance…

107th Birthday

107th Birthday

Mildred Duhon of Alliance celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday, June 20. She was born to Avery and Rufus (R.K.) Thomas on June 20, 1915 in …

68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

The Hemingford Alumni Association invited alumni to reconnect with old friends and classmates during the 68th Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News