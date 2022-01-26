Laura Barrett named ESU-13 administrator after holding interim position

Some of those goals, for Barrett, include expanding ESU-13’s programs and services in the early childhood education and behavioral health areas, as well as career and technical education.

“One of the areas that we really know is big within our service area is really just how do we continue to support teachers and administrators? It’s a hard job, and just (we want to find) new ways to make sure that our programs help them have the skills they need,” she said. “I anticipate we’re going to see more of a need for our early childhood programming and support as well as our behavior and mental health. And one other area we’re really just on the cusp of really starting to increase is career and technical education and our support for teachers who do that.”

Barrett also said one of her main initiatives will be to continue educating the public about what exactly ESU-13 does.

“We’re, unfortunately, the best kept secret,” she said. “Not everybody knows of the things that we do, which is great that we’re behind the scenes, but I think sometimes growing that awareness of our programs is going to be important.”