Laura Barrett named ESU-13 administrator after holding interim position

During its Jan. 18 meeting, the ESU-13 Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Laura Barrett as the ESU-13 Administrator. Barrett has been serving as the interim administrator after former administrator Andrew Dick accepted a superintendent position with Scottsbluff Public Schools last spring, as well as co-coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Education’s Multi-Tiered System of Support Project this past year.
Barrett will begin to make the transition to permanent administrator for the 2022-23 school year.
“Laura has come up through the ranks of the service unit over the years, recently earning her Educational Doctorate from the University of Nebraska. She will bring her enthusiasm, experience and vision for the future of the unit and school districts of the Panhandle schools and students,” ESU-13 Board President Mark Sinner said in a press release. “Laura is very well known and respected across the state at all levels of education. On behalf of the board, congratulations to Dr. Laura Barrett.”
Barrett said she is looking forward to setting new goals and building on what the service unit already has going for it.
“I’m excited about it. It’s nice to be able to think about the future and what could be,” she said. “As interim you want to be able to maintain that quality, but not ruffle anything that might be different with the new administrator, and so knowing that I get to stay on board with our team is exciting. So then we can start to move forward in setting goals for the future.”
Some of those goals, for Barrett, include expanding ESU-13’s programs and services in the early childhood education and behavioral health areas, as well as career and technical education.
“One of the areas that we really know is big within our service area is really just how do we continue to support teachers and administrators? It’s a hard job, and just (we want to find) new ways to make sure that our programs help them have the skills they need,” she said. “I anticipate we’re going to see more of a need for our early childhood programming and support as well as our behavior and mental health. And one other area we’re really just on the cusp of really starting to increase is career and technical education and our support for teachers who do that.”
Barrett also said one of her main initiatives will be to continue educating the public about what exactly ESU-13 does.
“We’re, unfortunately, the best kept secret,” she said. “Not everybody knows of the things that we do, which is great that we’re behind the scenes, but I think sometimes growing that awareness of our programs is going to be important.”
Educational Service Unit #13 provides services to 11 counties and 21 school districts in the Panhandle of Nebraska, proudly serving more than 14,000 students and over 1,000 teachers. To learn more about the wide range of services the unit offers, visit www.esu13.org.
Barrett has been in education for nearly 17 years, many of them with ESU-13. According to the press prelease, Barrett served the unit in a variety of roles prior to her current ones, including Teacher of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing, Assistant Coordinator for the Central/Western Nebraska Partnership for Children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, Secondary Transition Specialist, Special Education Coordinator and Director. Barrett also served as the Director of Student Services for Gering Public Schools.