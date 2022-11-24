Ledger Thanksgiving Kids Give Thanks

Leading our readers in prayer for all the many blessings we are given in our wonderful community are this year’s Thanksgiving Kids: Jayla, Taylee and Rylan.

Daniel and Misty Curtis are the proud parents of Taylee-7, Jayla-5, and Rylan-2.

Daniel is the assistant coach for the Hemingford Boys Basketball Team and is a stay at home dad with a background in Agronomy. Misty is a 2000 graduate of Hemingford High School and the 2022-2023 Hemingford High School Principal.

The kids’ grandparents are Irene Prochazka and Steve & Michele Prochazka originally from Hemingford, Donna & Tom McDonough of Pine Bluffs, Wyo. and Alan Curtis & Peggy Hyslope of Wapti, Wyo. Alan is also a graduate of HHS.

Great grandparents are Arlee & Betty Phillips and the late Don & Bonnie Prochazka of Hemingford.

The tradition of featuring a “Thanksgiving Girl” on the cover of The Ledger dates back to 1960. I decided to change things up a bit this year by featuring not one special child but three. The tradition began as a way to lead “Ledgerland” in prayer on this day of thanks giving and to remind us to be thankful for all that we have as we give thanks on this day and every day.

Sending you warm wishes from home to home and from heart to heart to wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! May you celebrate the day with love in your heart and gratitude in your soul.