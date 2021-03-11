Ledger Weekly Briefs - March 11

Aspiring Youth In Ag scholarship available

The 2021 Aspiring Youth in Ag Scholarship, in memory of Keri Votruba, is now available. Students are encouraged to apply by April 1at https:www.otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation.

Ken Votruba was involved in agriculture for sixty years, both as a producer and as a member of several banking boards. One of his greatest passions though was helping young people succeed. Over his lifetime he employed several young people in his operation and worked hard to help them succeed in whatever path they chose.

As a father of a son that wanted to be in agriculture, and as a member of the financial institutions he served, he saw the struggles that young people in agriculture face. While a love for the land and the livestock is a good place to start in today’s challenging times, he knew that education and lifelong learning were key.

In his honor, his son and daughter-in-law, have decided to continue his legacy through offering a scholarship, especially for those that have a passion for the longevity and improvement of agriculture, just as Ken did.

Applications can be dropped off at Mobius/Hemingford Telephone in Hemingford or mailed to: