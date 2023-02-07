Efforts to control the light goose population continue with the Light Goose Conservation Order, which begins Feb. 10, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The dates for the conservation order are: East Zone, Feb. 10-April 15; Rainwater Basin Zone, Feb. 10-April 5 and West Zone, Feb. 10-April 5.

White and blue-phase snow geese and Ross' geese may be taken statewide during the conservation order, but different regulations apply in each zone. Read the 2022-2023 Nebraska Small Game and Waterfowl Guide, which includes regulations for the conservation order and a map of the zones, at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.

There is a considerable effort to reduce the mid-continent snow goose population because of the damage it has caused to sub-Arctic and Arctic habitats. States annually are allowed a given number of days for waterfowl hunting. The need for additional hunting, for population control, requires a special action, such as the conservation order. The use of methods to increase harvest has resulted in more than a million snow geese being harvested annually since 1998.

There are no bag or possession limits during the conservation order and hunters may shoot 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters may use unplugged shotguns and electronic calls during the conservation action.

Permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.