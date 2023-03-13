“Like Father, Like Son.” It happens often. How about “Like Great-Grandfather, Like-Great Grandson?”

That’s quite a stretch, but it recently happened right here in northwest Nebraska. In this instance, both William (Billy) E. Stewart and Dalton Stewart are proud of their connections with the U.S. Navy, even though their hitches are 77 years apart.

Last week while Dalton, a 2022 graduate of Chadron High School who was inducted into the Navy two months later, came home on furlough. One of his fondest moments was going to Hemingford and seeing his 95-year-old great-grandpa, and discussing some of their Navy experiences that have similarities.

“He’s still pretty sharp, recognized me right away and is proud that I’m in the Navy, just like he was when he was my age,” Dalton said. “It was really fun to see him again.”

It’s been noted that both received their basic training at Great Lakes Naval Center, not far from Chicago, and then were assigned to the Sea Bees. That’s the acronym for Naval Construction Battalion or Force, which is responsible for building much of the infrastructure at U.S. military locations around the world.

Some years ago, Bill, a long-time resident of Chadron, wrote about his 1 year, 3 months and 13 days of active duty in the Navy. His enlistment date was 27 March 1945, after he’d attended school and grown up near McCool Junction in York County.

He noted that after bootcamp at Great Lakes, he was transferred to the Sea Bees and was sent to Camp Endicott, Rhode Island, where he received combat training before going by troop train to Camp Parks in California. It was there he boarded the ship, “Herald of the Morning,” bound for Pearl Harbor.

After two months there, he was sent to Japan and was stationed at Yokosuka Marine Air Base 31 as a member of construction battalions that did maintenance at a Marine airfield which was the base for approximately 100 fighter planes.

Stewart wrote that his most memorable experience was during his voyage from Pearl Harbor to Japan.

"We were on the USS Elizabeth C. Stanton and ran into a very bad storm on the Sea of Japan,” he wrote. “I thought the ship was going to sink. It was very rough and a lot of people got sick.”

By the last of May 1946, Stewart’s company was back in San Francisco, got on another troop train and was honorably discharged at St. Louis on 9 July 1946.

Dalton’s experiences in the Navy are still limited. He’s yet to board one of the massive ships like his great-grandfather was on, but during the past seven months he’s moved around quite a bit and has been recognized as a leader.

He was a section leader when he graduated from boot camp in September and after he’d moved to the Sea Bees Utility Section Apprentice School at Sheppard Air Force Base at Wichita Falls, Texas, he received the Outstanding Member Award when his class graduated as official Navy Sea Bees in January.

Since then Dalton has gone to combat school at Gulf Port, Miss., graduating in February. He’s now stationed with the 4th Naval Military Construction Battalion at Port Hueneme, CA.

Apparently because of the leadership skills he had demonstrated, the Navy gave Sea Bee Stewart some duties even while he was on his 10-day leave. He was assigned to visit four of the high schools in the region—Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs and Gordon-Rushville—to give interested students a recruiting pitch and answer questions they may have about the Navy.

Dalton’s parents are Jake and Janel Stewart. They admit being nervous, but extremely proud of his decision to join the U.S. military. They said for years he had talked about joining the Navy.

It was a complete surprise to have him show up last week. He flew into Chadron without telling them he was coming.

Getting to see his great-grandpa, undoubtedly one of the nation’s oldest Navy veterans and someone who still recalls his military experiences and can “talk the talk”, made Dalton’s leave extra special. Maybe we could say it was “Like Old Salt, Like Young Salt.”