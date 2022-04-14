Little Garden Child Care celebrates week of the young child with art

Hemingford Arts Teacher Millie Butler and members of the HHS Fine Arts and Culture Club celebrated National Week of the Young Child by hosting Artsy Thursday with children from Little Garden Child Care. Children rotated through three stations taking turns playing with playdough, finger paint and building sculptures.

The playdough was made the night before and stored in plastic baggies for each of the children to be able to play with and take with them when they left. For some reason, the playdough became very sticky and made a huge mess but that didn’t stop the children from making shapes with the playdough through the bags.

Finger paints were made with Jell-O which made them not only fun to paint with but also fun to taste test. The children had fun getting their hands dirty and trying to guess the flavors. The beautiful artwork that the group created was left to dry and given to Sarah Lilley, owner of Little Garden Child Care to be displayed at the daycare.

“A huge thank you to Mrs. Butler and the Arts and Culture Club at Hemingford High School for making our day so special,” said Lilley.

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world's largest early childhood education association, with nearly 80,000 members and a network of over 300 local, state, and regional Affiliates. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

NAEYC first established the Week of the Young Child in 1971, recognizing that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children's success in school and later life. The Week of the Young Child is a time to plan how we—as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation—will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.

