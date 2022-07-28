Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, July 29 — Sunset: 8:16 p.m.

SABBATH, July 30, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 5 Title – “Extreme Heat”.

Memory Text – “Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise Him; He has put Him to grief. when you make His soul an offering for sin, He shall see His seed. he shall prolong His days, and the pleasure of the Lord shall prosper in His hand.” (Isaiah 53:10 NKJV.)

Maranatha, Christ is coming soon.

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Sermon to be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Public Baptism from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Non-denominational event! All are welcome! Publicly show your faith in the one who saved you, Jesus Christ!

RSVP not required but would be nice to ensure we have enough food for people! Call 308-629-8808 with any questions!

Colossians 2:12

Buried with him in baptism, wherein also ye are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God, who hath raised him from the dead

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule but schedule your priorities.” Anonymous

Sunday, July 31

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!

Lectionary: OT: Hosea 1:2-10; Psalm 85; NT: Colossians 2:6-15; Luke 11:1-13

COMING: Aug. 20 – Highway 20 picnic at Camp Norwesca

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Sunday schedule July 31:

Greeters: Bruce Winten Family

Lectors:

L – Jim Elder

P – Vicky Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Ellen Fester

C – Jeannine Gasseling

C – Ryan Gasseling

Servers: Bethany Kresl and Harley Payne

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.