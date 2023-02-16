Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile.” ~ Max Lucado

Sunday, February 19

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wed. Feb. 22 ASH WEDNESDAY Lent begins 5 p.m. service

Wed. Feb. 22 6:30 P.M. UMYF

Lectionary: OT: Deuteronomy 30:15-20; Psalm 119:1-8; NT: 1 Corinthians 3:1-9; Matthew 5:21-37

COMING UP: Ash Wednesday services on Feb. 22

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, February 17 — Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

SABBATH, February 18, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 7 Title – “Unto the Least of These”

“Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come ye blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world’.” (Matthew 23, 24, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – “The Shaking” presented by Pastor Randy Roberts from a DVD.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday, February 19:

Greeters: Roger Davies Family

Lectors:

L – Jim Elder

P – Vicky Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Celena Varga

C – Micki Votruba

Servers: Gracia Votruba and Raelee Woltman

Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22:

Greeters: Ryan Gasseling Family

Lectors:

L – Ellen Fester

P – Jennifer Gasseling

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Chris Cullan

Servers: Dallas Woltman and Carlye Kresl

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s in Alliance will be offering “Ashes to go” for Ash Wednesday. Drive thru times will be 11 a.m. — 3:45 p.m., February 22. Pull under the front awning to receive your ashes. There will be 2 worship services Ash Wednesday in addition to the ashes to go. Times will be 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

We will be hosting the Lenten Luncheon on March 2 from noon — 1 p.m.

We will be hosting the Community Choir Easter Cantata “The Lenten Sketches” on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Maundy Thursday service will be April 6 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday service is April 7 at 7 p.m.

We will be celebrating Easter with 2 worship services on April 9. One service will be at 9 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m.

Through Lent we will be offering a series on Sundays titled “Unfinished: Discovering God’s Call in the Not Yet”. We will be “Called to Renewal”, “Called to Openness”, “Called by God”, “Called to Attentiveness”, “Called to Regret”, “Called to Experience God’s Presence” and “Called to Resurrection”.

Wednesday worship will use the devotional book “Lent In Plain Sight: A Devotion Through Ten Objects” to see God’s work through the ordinary.

Both services are “kid friendly”. We love having children in our worship services. We feel they are a very important part in our growth and fellowship together.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.