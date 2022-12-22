Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United

Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“The giving of gifts is not something man invented. God started the giving spree when He gave a gift beyond words, the unspeakable gift of His Son.” ~Robert Flatt

~Saturday December 24

4 p.m. Christmas Eve service

Sunday, December 25 ~ Christmas Day

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

No MYF until after Christmas vacation.

Lectionary: OT: Psalm 35:3-6; NT: Matthew 11:2-6

Hemingford

Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

~Join us for our Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24 at 5 p.m.

An evening of prayer, song, worship, and togetherness as we celebrate the birth of our Lord.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, December 23 — Sunset: 4:25 p.m.

SABBATH, December 24, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 13 Title – “The Judging Process”

“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5:10, NIV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – “A 2,00 year old book, seriously?” DVD by Pastor Randy Roberts

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

~Christmas Services:

Christmas Eve

4 p.m. Christmas Mass-Children at Holy Rosary

5 p.m. Mass-Christmas Eve-St. Bridget’s

6 p.m. Mass-Christmas Eve-Holy Rosary

Christmas Day

8 a.m. Christmas Mass-St. Bridget’s

10 a.m. Christmas Mass-Holy Rosary

Schedule for Sunday, December 24:

Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley

Lectors:

L – Brad Desling

P – Jim Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Vicky Edler

C – Jeannine Gasseling

C – Julie Kresl

Servers: Carson Haas and Dallas Woltman

Schedule for Sunday, December 25:

Greeters: Brett Sorensen Family

Lectors:

L – Jennifer Gasseling

P – Bridget Johnston

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Ryan Gasseling

C – Carol Timmens

C – Rhonda Manning

Servers: Libby Sorensen and Raelee Woltman

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

~Christmas Services:

Christmas Eve services at Noon and 7 p.m.

Christmas Services 9 a.m.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

~Christmas Services:

Join us Christmas Eve at 4 p.m.

Due to weather conditions, there will be no service on Sunday, Christmas Day.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.

~Join us Christmas Eve at 4 pm

Due to weather conditions, there will be no service on Sunday, Christmas Day.