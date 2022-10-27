Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, October 28 — Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

SABBATH, October 29, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson Five Title – “Resurrections before the Cross”.

“Jesus said to her, ’I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die forever. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25, 26, LEB).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Bravatti will be presenting the Morning Message.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“Whosoever will reign with Christ in heaven, must have Christ reigning in him on earth.” ~John Wesley

Sunday, October 30

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!

Wednesday, November 2

6:30 p.m. MYF

Lectionary: OT: Joel 2:23-32; Psalm 65; NT: 2 Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18; Luke 18:9-14

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Sunday schedule October 30:

Greeters: Roger Davies Family

Lectors:

L – Brad Delsing

P – Jim Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Vicky Elder

C – Ellen Fester

C – Jeannine Gasseling

Servers: Libby Sorensen and Atlee Gasseling

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.