Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

*Friday, July 14 — Sunset: 8:28 p.m.

*SABBATH, July 16, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson Title – “The Birdcage”.

Memory Text – “In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while, if need be, you have been, grieved by various trials.” (1 Peter 1:6 NKJV.)

Maranatha, Christ is coming soon.

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Sermon to be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Please visit our church website: hemingford22.adventistchurchconnect.org. Our church website is under reconstruction and is no available at this time.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

*Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Public Baptism from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Non-denominational event! All are welcome! Publicly show your faith in the one who saved you, Jesus Christ!

RSVP not required but would be nice to ensure we have enough food for people! Call 308-629-8808 with any questions!

Colossians 2:12

Buried with him in baptism, wherein also ye are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God, who hath raised him from the dead

*Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“The key is not to prioritize what's on your schedule but schedule your priorities.” Anonymous

*Sunday, July 10

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!

Lectionary: OT: 2 Kings 5:1-14; Psalm30; NT: Galatians 6:1-16; Luke 10:1-11, 16-20

COMING: Aug. 20 – Highway 20 picnic at Camp Norwesca

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

*Sunday schedule July 17:

Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family

Lectors:

L – Celena Varga

P – Micki Votruba

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Joei Cullan

Servers: Libby Sorensen and Kamryn Haas

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

*Sunday

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.