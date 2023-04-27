Weekly Church Updates from local churches:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” ~Albert Einstein

Sunday, April 30

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service and Children’s Sunday School

Wednesday, May 3 — 6:30 P.M. UMYF

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary: OT: Psalm 16:1-11; NT: Acts 2:14a, 22-32; Peter 1:3-9; John 20:19-31

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Wednesday Nights during the month of April will be Apologetics Class from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Hemingford Seventh- Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, April 28 — Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

SABBATH, April 29, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 5 Title – “The good news of the judgement.”

“Saying with a loud voice, ’Fear God and give glory to Him, for the hour of His judgment has come; and worship Him who made heaven and earth, the sea and springs of water’ ” (Revelation 14:7, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Saturday Morning. Morning Message will be presented by Pastor Edwin Bravatti.

Guests are invited to attend and there will be a fellowship meal after the service.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, April 30:

Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family

Lectors:

L – Bridget Johnston

P – Celena Varga

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Vicky Elder

C – Micki Votruba

C – Bruce Winten

Servers: Harley Payne and Christian Sorensen

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Please visit our website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/nebraska/alliance/st-matthew-s-episcopal-church/7122516/

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.