Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, November 4 — Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
SABBATH, November 5, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 6 Title – “He Died for Us”.
“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:14, 15 NKJV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Randy Roberts will present the morning service “God? You Can’t Be Serious!” from a DVD.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.
Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
They are currently working the birthday calendar for 2023. Please let them know of any additions, changes or corrections as soon as possible. Contact Bev Hanson at 487-3957. All money and changes are due by Nov. 1 or ASAP.
Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758
Pastor Esther Achi
“When the time of decision arrives, the time for preparation is past.” ~Anonymous
Sunday, November 6
9 a.m. Adult Bible Study
10 a.m. Worship Service
10 a.m. Youth Sunday School
GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.
Wednesday, November 9
5:30-7:00 P.M. Unity Meal Community welcome!
6:30 p.m. MYF
Operation Christmas Child Fill a shoebox with items for children between the ages of 2-14. Some items available on a table at the church to put in your box. Collection period is Nov. 14-21. More info: Linda Petersen 487-3489..
Lectionary: OT: Habakkuk 1:1-4; 2:1-4; Psalm 119; NT: 2 Thessolonians 1:1-4, 11-12; Luke 19: 1-10
St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Schedule for Sunday, November 6:
Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family
Lectors:
L – Jennifer Gasseling
P – Celena Varga
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Rhonda Manning
C – Carol Timmens
C – Micki Votruba
Servers: Bethany Kresl & Fletcher Moseman
Sunday Schedule for November 13:
Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley
Lectors:
L – Bridget Johnston
P – Micki Votruba
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Bruce Winten
C – Susan Winten
C – Celena Varga
Servers: Anthony Haas & Jade Sorensen
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.