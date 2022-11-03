Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, November 4 — Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

SABBATH, November 5, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 6 Title – “He Died for Us”.

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:14, 15 NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Randy Roberts will present the morning service “God? You Can’t Be Serious!” from a DVD.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

They are currently working the birthday calendar for 2023. Please let them know of any additions, changes or corrections as soon as possible. Contact Bev Hanson at 487-3957. All money and changes are due by Nov. 1 or ASAP.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“When the time of decision arrives, the time for preparation is past.” ~Anonymous

Sunday, November 6

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wednesday, November 9

5:30-7:00 P.M. Unity Meal Community welcome!

6:30 p.m. MYF

Operation Christmas Child Fill a shoebox with items for children between the ages of 2-14. Some items available on a table at the church to put in your box. Collection period is Nov. 14-21. More info: Linda Petersen 487-3489..

Lectionary: OT: Habakkuk 1:1-4; 2:1-4; Psalm 119; NT: 2 Thessolonians 1:1-4, 11-12; Luke 19: 1-10

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday, November 6:

Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family

Lectors:

L – Jennifer Gasseling

P – Celena Varga

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Carol Timmens

C – Micki Votruba

Servers: Bethany Kresl & Fletcher Moseman

Sunday Schedule for November 13:

Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley

Lectors:

L – Bridget Johnston

P – Micki Votruba

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Celena Varga

Servers: Anthony Haas & Jade Sorensen

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.