Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758
Pastor Esther Achi
"What does love look like? It has the hands to help others. It has the feet to hasten to the poor and needy. It has eyes to see misery and want. It has the ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. That is what love looks like." ~Anonymous
Sunday, January 15
9 a.m. Adult Bible Study
10 a.m.. Worship Service
10 a.m. Youth Sunday School
GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.
Wed. Jan. 18 6:30 P.M. UMYF
Lectionary: OT: Isaiah 42:1-9; Psalm 29; NT: Acts 10:34-43; Matthew 3:13-17
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, January 13 — Sunset: 4:44 p.m.
SABBATH, January 14, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 2 Title – “God's Covenant With Us”
“Now it shall come to pass, if you diligently obey the voice of the LORD your God, to observe carefully all His commandments which I command you today, that the LORD your God will set you high above all nations of the earth. And all these blessings shall come upon you and overtake you, because you obey the voice of the LORD your God” (Deuteronomy 28:1, 2, NKJV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – The morning message will be announced.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.
Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.
St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Schedule for Sunday, January 15:
Greeters: Ryan Gasseling Family
Lectors:
L – Brad Delsing
P – Jim Elder
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Jeannine Gasseling
C – Julie Kresl
C – Rhonda Manning
Servers: Kamryn Haas & Carson Haas
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.
Annual Business Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, January 22nd from 9-11 a.m.