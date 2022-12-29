Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758
Pastor Esther Achi
“The giving of gifts is not something man invented. God started the giving spree when He gave a gift beyond words, the unspeakable gift of His Son.” ~Robert Flatt
9 a.m. Adult Bible Study
10 a.m.. Worship Service with Holy Communion
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, December 30 — Sunset: 4:29 p.m.
SABBATH, December 31, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 14 Title – “All Things New”
“Then He who sat on the throne said to me, 'Write, for the words are true and faithful'" (Revelations 21:5, NKJV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – “I Don't Believe in Organized Religion” by Pastor Randy Roberts from a DVD.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.
Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.
St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Schedule for Sunday, January 1:
Solemnity of Mary
Greeters: Bruce Winten Family
Lectors:
L – Celena Varga
P – Ellen Fester
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Micki Votruba
C – Chris Cullan
C – Joei Cullan
Servers: Carlye Kresl and Bethany Kresl
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.