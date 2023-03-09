Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“Sometimes God calms the storm, but sometimes God lets the storm rage and calms the frightened child.” ~Harold Kushner

Sunday, March 12

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wednesday, March 15 — 6:30 P.M. UMYF

Lectionary: OT: Genesis 12:1-4; Psalm 121; NT: Romans 4:1-5, 13-17; John 3:1-17

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, March 10 — Sunset: 5:53 p.m.

SABBATH, March 11, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 10 Title – “Giving Back”

“And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them” (Revelation 14:13).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – There will be a special morning message. Miracle Stories from Around the World with Cami Oetman and a DVD from Adventist World Radio.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday, March 12:

Greeters: Brett Sorensen Family

Lectors:

L – Brad Delsing

P – Jim Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Julie Kresl

C – Celena Varga

Servers: Kamryn Haas and Carson Haas

Fish Fry Fridays in the Holy Rosary Lyceum sponsored by the Knights of Columbus on Feb. 24, March 10, and March 24.

Holy Week starts on Palm Sunday, April 2 at 8 a.m. at St. Bridget’s.

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We will be hosting the Community Choir Easter Cantata “The Lenten Sketches” on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Maundy Thursday service will be April 6 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday service is April 7 at 7 p.m.

We will be celebrating Easter with two worship services on April 9. One service will be at 9 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m.

Through Lent we will be offering a series on Sundays titled “Unfinished: Discovering God’s Call in the Not Yet”. We will be “Called to Renewal”, “Called to Openness”, “Called by God”, “Called to Attentiveness”, “Called to Regret”, “Called to Experience God’s Presence” and “Called to Resurrection”.

Wednesday worship will use the devotional book “Lent In Plain Sight: A Devotion Through Ten Objects” to see God’s work through the ordinary.

Both services are “kid friendly”. We love having children in our worship services. We feel they are a very important part in our growth and fellowship together.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Please visit our website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/nebraska/alliance/st-matthew-s-episcopal-church/7122516/

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.