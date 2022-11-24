Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

Pride slays thanksgiving, but a humble mind is the soil out of which thanks naturally grow.” ~Henry Ward Beecher

Sunday, November 27 — First Sunday of Advent

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service.

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wednesday, November 30

Village tree lighting and soup supper. 5-7 P.M.

5:00 p.m. MYF

Lectionary: OT: Jeremiah 23:1-6; NT: Colossians 1:11-20; Luke 1:68-79 and 23:33-43

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

They are currently working the birthday calendar for 2023. Please let them know of any additions, changes or corrections as soon as possible. Contact Bev Hanson at 487-3957. All money and changes are due by Nov. 1 or ASAP.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, November 25 — Sunset: 4:23 p.m.

SABBATH, November 26, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 9 Title – “Contrary Passages?”

“You search the Scriptures, for in them you think you have eternal life; and these are they which testify of Me” (John 5:39, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – “In the End-Joy” By Pastor Randy Roberts from a DVD.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday, November 27:

Greeters: Bruce Winten Family

Lectors:

L – Jim Elder

P – Vicky Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Jeannine Gasseling

C – Ryan Gasseling

C – Julie Kresl

Servers: Libby Sorensen and Christian Sorensen

Schedule for Sunday, December 4:

Greeters: Roger Davies Family

Lectors:

L – Ellen Fester

P – Jennifer Gasseling

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Jim Elder

C – Vicky Elder

C – Rhonda Manning

Servers: Carlye Kresl and Jade Sorensen

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.

Thank you for all who joined us at our Community Thanksgiving Dinner.