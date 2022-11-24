Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758
Pastor Esther Achi
Pride slays thanksgiving, but a humble mind is the soil out of which thanks naturally grow.” ~Henry Ward Beecher
Sunday, November 27 — First Sunday of Advent
9 a.m. Adult Bible Study
10 a.m. Worship Service.
10 a.m. Youth Sunday School
GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.
Wednesday, November 30
Village tree lighting and soup supper. 5-7 P.M.
5:00 p.m. MYF
Lectionary: OT: Jeremiah 23:1-6; NT: Colossians 1:11-20; Luke 1:68-79 and 23:33-43
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
They are currently working the birthday calendar for 2023. Please let them know of any additions, changes or corrections as soon as possible. Contact Bev Hanson at 487-3957. All money and changes are due by Nov. 1 or ASAP.
Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, November 25 — Sunset: 4:23 p.m.
SABBATH, November 26, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 9 Title – “Contrary Passages?”
“You search the Scriptures, for in them you think you have eternal life; and these are they which testify of Me” (John 5:39, NKJV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – “In the End-Joy” By Pastor Randy Roberts from a DVD.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.
Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.
St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Schedule for Sunday, November 27:
Greeters: Bruce Winten Family
Lectors:
L – Jim Elder
P – Vicky Elder
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Jeannine Gasseling
C – Ryan Gasseling
C – Julie Kresl
Servers: Libby Sorensen and Christian Sorensen
Schedule for Sunday, December 4:
Greeters: Roger Davies Family
Lectors:
L – Ellen Fester
P – Jennifer Gasseling
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Jim Elder
C – Vicky Elder
C – Rhonda Manning
Servers: Carlye Kresl and Jade Sorensen
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.
Thank you for all who joined us at our Community Thanksgiving Dinner.