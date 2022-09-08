Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, September 9 — Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
SABBATH, September 10, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 11 Title – “Waiting in the Crucible”.
Memory Text – “But the fruit of the Spirit is....longsuffering.” (Galatians 5:22, NKJV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Edwin Bravatti will give the Morning Message titled, "Seeking the Presence of God." Isaiah 55:6
Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.
People are also reading…
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758
Pastor Esther Achi
“The World is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it. A hundred times a day I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other people.” Albert Einstein
Sunday, September 11
9 a.m. Adult Bible Study
10 a.m. Worship Service
10 a.m. Youth Sunday School Starts
GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!
Lectionary: OT Jeremiah 18:1-11; Psalm 139:1-6, 13-18; NT Philemon 1:1-21; Luke 14:25-33
COMING SOON:
Wed. Sept. 14 MYF starts at 6:30 p.m.
Wed. Sept. 21 Community Bible Study at Mobius at 6 p.m.. Contact Tim Horn or the church
S
t. Bridget’s Catholic Church
812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Sunday schedule September 11:
Greeters: Bruce Winten Family
Lectors:
L – Jennifer Gasseling
P – Bridget Johnston
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Rhonda Manning
C – Julie Kresl
C – Carol Timmens
Servers: Anthony Haas and Dallas Woltman
Sunday schedule September 18:
Greeters: Roger Davies Family
Lectors:
L – Celena Varga
P – Micki Votruba
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Bruce Winten
C – Susan Winten
C – Ellen Fester
Servers: Carson Haas and Atlee Gasseling
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.
A list of local churches in or around Hemingford. To add your church news please email Kay at Kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.