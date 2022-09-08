Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, September 9 — Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

SABBATH, September 10, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 11 Title – “Waiting in the Crucible”.

Memory Text – “But the fruit of the Spirit is....longsuffering.” (Galatians 5:22, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Edwin Bravatti will give the Morning Message titled, "Seeking the Presence of God." Isaiah 55:6

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“The World is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it. A hundred times a day I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other people.” Albert Einstein

Sunday, September 11

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School Starts

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!

Lectionary: OT Jeremiah 18:1-11; Psalm 139:1-6, 13-18; NT Philemon 1:1-21; Luke 14:25-33

COMING SOON:

Wed. Sept. 14 MYF starts at 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 21 Community Bible Study at Mobius at 6 p.m.. Contact Tim Horn or the church

S

t. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Sunday schedule September 11:

Greeters: Bruce Winten Family

Lectors:

L – Jennifer Gasseling

P – Bridget Johnston

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Julie Kresl

C – Carol Timmens

Servers: Anthony Haas and Dallas Woltman

Sunday schedule September 18:

Greeters: Roger Davies Family

Lectors:

L – Celena Varga

P – Micki Votruba

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Ellen Fester

Servers: Carson Haas and Atlee Gasseling

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.