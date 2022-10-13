Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, October 14 — Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

SABBATH, October 15, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson Three Title – “Understanding Human Nature”.

“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7, KJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Regular services will be held here in Hemingford on Sabbath, October 15 for those that are not planning to go to the Fall Camp meeting in Scottsbluff.

Join us for fellowship, community and growing together in God’s word. All are invited to the Panhandle Camp Meeting in Scottsbluff for worship on Friday at 7 p.m. at the SDA Church at 3102 Avenue D. Sabbath will be celebrated at a new location: Scottsbluff YMCA Trails West Camp at 1918 S Beltline Hwy W. Sabbath School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m. and an Afternoon Program at 2 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Craig Carr, Mid-American Union Ministerial Director.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.” Abraham Lincoln

Sunday, October 16

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!

Wednesday, October 19

6 p.m. Community Bible Study at Mobius.

6:30 p.m. MYF

COMING: Sat. Oct. 22 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alliance UMC. Please plan to attend.

Lectionary: OT: Lamentations 1:1-16, Psalm 137; NT: 2Timothy 1: 1-14; Luke 17: 5-10

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Sunday schedule October 16:

Greeters: Brett Sorensen Family

Lectors:

L – Bridget Johnston

P – Celena Varga

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Micki Votruba

C – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

Servers: Anthony Haas and Christian Sorensen

Sunday Schedule October 23:

Greeters: Bruce Winten Family

Lectors:

L – Micki Votruba

P – Marie Cervantues

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Celena Varga

C – Chris Cullan

C – Joei Cullan

Servers: Carson Haas and Gracia Votruba

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.