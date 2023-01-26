Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen; Not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything.” ~C. S. Lewis

Sunday, January 29

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wed. Feb 1 6:30 P.M. UMYF

Lectionary: OT: Isaiah 9:1-4; Psalm 27:1-9; NT: 1 Corinthians 1:10-;18; Matthew 4:12-23

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, January 27 — Sunset: 5 p.m.

SABBATH, January 28, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 4 Title – “Offerings for Jesus”

“What shall I render to the Lord for all His benefits toward me? I will take up the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord, I will pay my vows to the Lord now in the presence of all His people.” (Psalm 116:12-14, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Nehemiah of Swords, Bricks and Prayers Part 4 presented by Pastor Randy Roberts from a DVD.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday, January 29:

Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley

Lectors:

L – Jennifer Gasseling

P – Bridget Johnston

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Susan Winten

C – Chris Cullan

C – Joei Cullan

Servers: Fletcher Moseman and Harley Payne

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.

Annual Business Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, January 22nd from 9-11 a.m.