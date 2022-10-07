Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, October 7 — Sunset: 6:25 p.m.

SABBATH, October 8, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson Title – “Death in a Sinful World”.

Memory Text – “Therefore, just as through one man sin entered the world, and death thorough sin, and thus death spreads to all men, because all sinned.” (Romans 5:12, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Bravatti will be here to give the Morning Sermon at 11 a.m. The sermon title is to be announced.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“Every great movement of God can be traced to a kneeling figure.“ Dwight L. Moody

Sunday, October 9

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world!

Wednesday, October 12

6 p.m. Community Bible Study at Mobius.

6:30 p.m. MYF

Lectionary: OT Jeremiah 32:1-3a, 6-15; Psalm 91:1-6, 14-16; NT 1 Timothy 6:6-19; Luke 16:19-31

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Sunday schedule October 9:

Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley

Lectors:

L – Ellen Fester

P – Jennifer Gasseling

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Julie Kresl

C – Carol Timmens

Servers: Bethany Kresl and Harley Payne

Sunday schedule October 16:

Greeters: Brett Sorensen Family

Lectors:

L – Bridget Johnston

P – Celena Varga

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Micki Votruba

C – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

Servers: Anthony Haas and Christian Sorensen

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.