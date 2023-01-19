Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“God is not going to rewrite the Bible for your generation. Stop trying to change scripture when it’s written to change you.” ~Brenda Chapman

Sunday, January 22

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service ~ Taking down the Christmas decorations after the service. Potluck meal to follow. Bring whatever you want.

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wed. Jan. 25 6:30 P.M. UMYF

Lectionary: OT: Isaiah 49:1-7; Psalm 40; NT: 1 Corinthians 1:1-9; John 1:29-42

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, January 20 — Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

SABBATH, January 21, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 3 Title – “The Tithing Contract”

“Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in My house, and try Me now in this,’ says the LORD of hosts, ‘if I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you such blessing that there will not be room enough to receive it” (Malachi 3:10, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – The morning message will be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday, January 22:

Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family

Lectors:

L – Vicky Elder

P – Ellen Fester

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Celena Varga

C – Micki Votruba

C – Bruce Winten

Servers: Anthony Haas and Terrell Ramos

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s

Episcopal Church All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.

Annual Business Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, January 22nd from 9-11 a.m.