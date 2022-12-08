Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758
Pastor Esther Achi
“God does not give us everything we want, but he does fulfill his promises, leading us along the best and straightest paths to himself.” ~Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Sunday, December 11 — Third Sunday of Advent
9 a.m. Adult Bible Study
10 a.m. Worship Service.
10 a.m. Youth Sunday School
GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.
Wednesday, December 14
People are also reading…
6:30 p.m. MYF
Lectionary: OT:
Lectionary: OT: Isaiah 2:1-5; Psalm 122; NT: Romans 13:11-14; Matthew 24:36-44
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
They are currently working the birthday calendar for 2023. Please let them know of any additions, changes or corrections as soon as possible. Contact Bev Hanson at 487-3957.
Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, December 9 — Sunset: 4:20 p.m.
SABBATH, December 10, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 11 Title – “End Time Deceptions”
“And no wonder! Even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is not strange if his ministers also disguise themselves as ministers of righteousness. Their end will match their deeds.” (2 Corinthians 11:14, 15 NRSV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Bravatti will present the morning sermon.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.
Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.
St. Bridget’s Catholic Church
812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Schedule for Sunday, December 11:
Greeters: Ryan Gasseling Family
Lectors:
L – Bridget Johnston
P – Celena Varga
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Carol Timmens
C – Micki Votruba
C – Ellen Fester
Servers: Bethany Kresl and Ainslee Woltman
Schedule for Sunday, December 19:
Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family
Lectors:
L – Micki Votruba
P – Marie Cervantes
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Celena Varga
C – Joei Cullan
C – Chris Cullan
Servers: Anthony Haas and Gracia Votruba
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.