Local Church Schedules for Hemingford

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, November 11 — Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

SABBATH, November 12, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 7 Title – “Christ’s Victory Over Death”.

“When I saw him, I fell down at his feet like a dead man. He put his right hand on me and said, ‘Do not be afraid. I am the first and the last. I am the One who was dead, but look, I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys to death and to the place of the dead’” (Revelation 1:17, 18 NCV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Pastor Bravatti will present the Morning Message. Communion will be celebrated as part of the morning service. The Adventist Church holds an open communion service for all believers in Christ.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393 and Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

They are currently working the birthday calendar for 2023. Please let them know of any additions, changes or corrections as soon as possible. Contact Bev Hanson at 487-3957. All money and changes are due by Nov. 1 or ASAP.

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“God does not give us everything we want, but he does fulfill his promises, leading us along the best and straightest paths to himself.” ~Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Sunday, November 13

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service

10 a.m. Youth Sunday School

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Wednesday, November 16

6:30 p.m. MYF

Operation Christmas Child: Fill a shoebox with items for children between the ages of 2-14. Some items available on a table at the church to put in your box. Collection period is Nov. 14-21. More info: Linda Petersen 487-3489. Bring your filled box to the church by Wed. Nov. 16

Lectionary: OT: Haggai 1:15b-2:9; Psalm 145:1-5, 17-21; NT: 2 Thessolonians 2:1-5,13-17; Luke 20:27-38

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Sunday Schedule for November 13:

Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley

Lectors:

L – Bridget Johnston

P – Micki Votruba

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Celena Varga

Servers: Anthony Haas & Jade Sorensen

Schedule for Sunday, November 20:

Greeters: Brett Sorensen Family

Lectors:

L – Marie Cervantes

P – Brad Delsing

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Joei Cullan

C – Chris Cullan

C – Ellen Fester

Servers: Carson Haas and Harley Payne

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Masking & social distancing as you feel safest.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: It’s that time of the year! Join us for the annual Open Door Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 1350 Table Road in Chadron on November 20 at 6 p.m.

We will provide the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and drinks. We ask that you bring a side dish or dessert.

Let us give thanks with grateful hearts.