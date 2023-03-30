The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Winter 2022-2023 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. Since 2006 this NSAA Awards Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter, and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.

Hemingford High School students earning this honor for 2023 Winter Sport and Activities include:

Boys Basketball

Gavin Bell

Aiden Benda

Girls Basketball

Dakota Horstman

Bailey Sellman

Speech

Carlye Kresl

Arielle Lawrence

Wrestling

Ryan Ragsdale

Drew Varner

Alliance High School students earning this honor for 2023 Winter Sport and Activities include:

Boys Basketball

Payton Boyer

Landon Crowe

Girls Basketball

Jaelynne Clarke

Ciara Hudson

Speech

Kalli Bridge

Annaka Digmann