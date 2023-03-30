The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Winter 2022-2023 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. Since 2006 this NSAA Awards Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.
Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter, and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.
Hemingford High School students earning this honor for 2023 Winter Sport and Activities include:
Boys Basketball
Gavin Bell
Aiden Benda
Girls Basketball
Dakota Horstman
Bailey Sellman
Speech
Carlye Kresl
Arielle Lawrence
Wrestling
Ryan Ragsdale
Drew Varner
Alliance High School students earning this honor for 2023 Winter Sport and Activities include:
Boys Basketball
Payton Boyer
Landon Crowe
Girls Basketball
Jaelynne Clarke
Ciara Hudson
Speech
Kalli Bridge
Annaka Digmann