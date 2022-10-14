Local Western Art Exhibits on Display

The Carnegie Arts Center is pleased to announce the arrival of the new exhibits The Ways of the West by Valentine Artist David Dorsey along with the show Cowboy Starter Pack by leather craftsman Joe Roberts of Alliance. The exhibits will both be on display in the Garwood and Skala upper galleries. They will be on display from now through October 29.

Dorsey’s painted and drawn depictions of western life will be complimented by the three-dimensional lea- ther artistry of Joe Roberts.

“This is truly an exhibit that celebrates the western heritage and tradition of our region,” said Carnegie Arts Center Director Kyren Gibson.

David Dorsey Bio: Art has always played a huge part in my life. Ever since I was little, drawing and painting have been something that I have always done. In fact, I cannot remember a time when I was not intrigued by artists and the work they created. That aspect has not changed, I am still mesmerized by new styles of art that I have not seen before. I will never learn all that I want to in this lifetime, about painting and drawing, and I truly believe this is a good thing. We should never cease to learn, no matter what our age. I am drawn to the land and the individuals that call these vast plains home. I can think of no finer calling than to raise livestock to feed this great nation, and the daily pursuit of being stewards of the land. These people, strong men, and women are truly what intrigue me as an artist. Each face has a story to tell, and their lives are so interwoven with the land that they call home. It is a never-ending tale of beautiful landscapes and hardworking people that give me constant inspiration to capture images of the west, both past and present. I feel fortunate to be able to put brush to canvas and freeze a moment in time. Sometimes the simplest things in our daily routines can be the most beautiful. A horse and rider going through a sea of grass or riding through a water hole formed after a heavy rain, are truly the simple and yet magical images that I love to paint. I have recently been exploring the use of charcoal on linen canvas, as well as incorporation of acrylic washes with it. It is a new direction for me, and I think that as an artist it is our duty to explore new ways, and avenues to create. There will always be something new to discover and explore artistically.

Joe Roberts Bio: As a kid growing up, I loved watching westerns with my dad. Seeing the horses, saddles, and gear always intrigued me. So, when I was eight, I got my first experience working leather in Cub Scouts. Fast forward a few years, after suffering a traumatic brain injury, leather was a way for me to pass the time while enduring a long recovery. During that time, I began making smaller items and selling them. It wasn’t until about eight years ago I began pursing leather working as a career. I’ve always been interested in the cowboy/western arts. I feel as a craftsman I should always be looking to improve upon some of the old ways of craftsmanship and not try and reinvent them. For me I want the preserve the history of making cowboy and horse gear and the methods used a hundred years ago.

Last but certainly not least, we want to remind folks that photographer Kathleen Ann’s exhibit, Showcasing Nature’s Beauty, is on display in the Studio gallery until October 15th. Kathleen Ann’s work depicts Nebraskan and South Dakotan landscapes and wildlife, as well as some fun images of Carhenge taken from a whole new perspective.

For more images of David Dorsey and Joe Roberts work remember to check out Carnegie's Facebook and Instagram page where daily pictures and videos of the exhibit will be posted. For information on our artists as well as details on upcoming events and classes, visit, (https://www.carnegieartscenter.com).

